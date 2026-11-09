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An edited tape about rapes roiled a 2019 Ascension Parish election. Now a trial hinges on it.
By ANNAKATE FREELAND,6 days ago
A dispute over a secretly recorded conversation with a candidate for Ascension Parish president about covering up child rapes fueled a 6-year legal battle over allegations of deception, defamation and political damage that is finally set for trial. The case centers around prominent names in Ascension politics, including Murphy Painter...
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