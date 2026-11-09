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Commerce halted its Megaspeed probe after Nvidia stepped in, NYT reports
6 days ago
The Commerce Department stopped its investigation into Megaspeed after Nvidia’s general counsel contacted the agents running it, Ana Swanson and Devlin Barrett reported for The New York Times. The case moved to the Justice Department. It is now running a criminal inquiry into the Singapore company, according to people familiar with the matter cited by the Times. TNW has not independently verified the report.