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Morgan Lake man receives short sentence in federal DWI case
By Debra Mayeux,6 days ago
A Morgan Lake man was sentenced to 17 days in custody after entering a federal plea agreement and admitting he struck a Navajo Police officer with his vehicle and injured him. Kendall Benally, 43, was charged with intent to commit a felony in connection to the Sept. 28, 2025 incident in which he reportedly was driving drunk “at a high rate of speed and throwing containers from his vehicle,” the news release said.
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