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Youth Online Safety Presentation
By Alex,6 days ago
Westport Police Department School Security Unit Hosts. (Westport, CT) – If you’ve ever felt like your child knows more about the online world than you do, you are certainly not alone. New applications, games, group chats, and social media platforms seem to show up all the time and keeping up with all of it is not easy. Members of the Westport Police Department’s School Security Unit recently attended a school safety seminar presented by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection. One of the presentations stood out as being particularly relevant and useful for our community of parents. We are therefore pleased to host: