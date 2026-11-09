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Smith County Sheriff’s Office plans mental health program for first responders
By Zorrie Jones,6 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office plans to launch a mental health program for first responders using a $120,000 grant from the governor’s office. The program will provide check-ins following potentially traumatic calls and connect employees with resources, including counseling. The sheriff’s office also plans to offer resources for family members.