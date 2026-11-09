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USF waiver cuts upper-level tuition in half for students in select majors
By Luiza Campos, STAFF WRITER,6 days ago
USF provides eligible students with the Programs of Strategic Emphasis Waiver, known by students as the BOGO waiver, since fall 2021. This program gives eligible students a 50% discount on tuition and selected fees for upper-level undergraduate courses. However, many restrictions apply before students can receive the waiver, making only...