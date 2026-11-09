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Disney Developing Live-Action MEDUSA Movie With Dwayne Johnson Producing
By Joey Paur,6 days ago
Disney is bringing one of Greek mythology’s most terrifying monsters to the big screen! A live-action Medusa movie is officially in development, with Dwayne Johnson producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner. According to Deadline, Disney has hired Michael Montemayor, whose credits include Tangled, to write the screenplay. There’s...