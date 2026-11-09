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Chamber CEO Kristy Martin to step down
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,6 days ago
After nearly five years in the position, Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristy Martin will step down at the end of 2026 to focus full-time on her growing business. “I’ve spent these years helping business owners invest in their ideas and take their next steps,” said Martin. “Now, my own business has grown to a point where I’m ready to make the leap myself. It’s an exciting opportunity to put into practice so much of what I’ve championed through the Chamber.”