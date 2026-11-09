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NorCal Champions: Monache alumni win NorCal crowns in community college cross country
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,6 days ago
Former Monache cross country standout Yazmine Lachino won the Northern California Community College Championship on Friday in Oroville. Lachino is a freshman at the College of the Sequoias. It was a 1-2 finish for Monache alumni as Magdalena Marcelo placed second to lead Clovis Community College to the team title....