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Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Interested in Major Braves Bust In Free Agency
By TJ French,6 days ago
The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to sources, including Jim Salisbury of NBCSports.com. “According to sources, the Phillies are eyeing that type of player in free agent Ha-Seong Kim. The veteran infielder has played mostly shortstop during his six seasons in the majors. The Atlanta Braves signed him to a one-year, $20 million contract last December and planned to use him as their regular shortstop in 2026. That plan collapsed a month later when Kim tore a tendon in the middle finger of his right hand when he slipped on ice in his native South Korea. The injury required surgery and Kim was limited to just 51 games.”