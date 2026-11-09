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How many alligators did hunters kill during Louisiana's first season?
6 days ago
Louisiana's first recreational alligator hunting season concluded with more than 1,800 alligators harvested. The season was established to provide a new recreational opportunity and help manage the state's large alligator population. Unlike commercial hunters, recreational participants were limited to hook and line harvesting from land. Louisiana's alligator population has grown...