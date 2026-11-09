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Asbestos adds millions to cost of demolishing old Richmond High School of the Arts
By Cherisse Hoffman,6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Demolition of the old Richmond High School of the Arts will take longer and cost millions more than planned after crews found asbestos in the building. Crews uncovered a significant amount of asbestos encased in the walls during demolition, according to school board meeting agenda documents. Richmond Public Schools says the material must be removed before demolition can move forward.