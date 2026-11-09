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West Virginia First Foundation announces data collection partnership with half dozen universities
By Mike Nolting,6 days ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The nonprofit established to redistribute opioid settlement funds within the Mountain State has announced a new collaboration involving a half-dozen higher education institutions. Officials with the West Virginia First Foundation announced Monday that the organization has agreed to a data collection partnership with West Virginia University,...