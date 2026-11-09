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Macon Arena project seeks local contractors, vendors and suppliers
By Monica Diaz-Meek,6 days ago
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County is inviting local subcontractors, vendors and suppliers to learn about construction opportunities for the new Macon Arena. The county and Barton Malow + Sheridan Construction will host their second information and prequalification registration session Tuesday, November 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex, located at 200 Coliseum Drive.