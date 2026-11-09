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Jason Joseph Kelzer
6 days ago
Jason Joseph Kelzer, age 48, of Mayer, Minnesota, formerly of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Friday, November 13, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at Waconia Moravian Church in Waconia. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 9:00 – 11 A.M. A complete obituary may be found at the Cremation Society of Minnesota’s website.