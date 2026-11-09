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Two Former Centralia Residents Killed in Crash Near Ava
By Withers Syndication,6 days ago
Two former Centralia residents died early Thursday when a side-by-side overturned into a creek bed near Ava in Jackson County. Deputies identified them as 35 year old Alex Auld and 35 year old Kelsie Blue, both of Murphysboro. A third rider, 62 year old David McCaleb, was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital in serious but stable condition. A joint funeral for Auld and Blue is Thursday at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Centralia.