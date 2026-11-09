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Two Carmi Men Booked Into Wayne County Jail
By Withers Syndication,6 days ago
Two Carmi men were booked into the Wayne County Jail early Friday. Deputies arrested 37 year old Corey J. Gregg on warrants involving petitions to revoke in methamphetamine and weapons cases. Jail records also list a charge of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon. Gregg remained in custody. Deputies also arrested 31 year old Devin R. Phipps for an alleged firearm identification card violation. Phipps was released pending a court appearance.