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Wayne City Man Arrested After Burglary and Theft Investigation
By Withers Syndication,6 days ago
47 year old Joseph C. Cannon of Wayne City was arrested following an investigation into burglaries and thefts in the area. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched his home with a warrant and found stolen property and methamphetamine. Cannon faces preliminary charges including burglary, meth possession, possession of burglary tools and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail pending a court appearance.