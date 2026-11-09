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Ray Tate Transferred to Undisclosed Prison Outside Illinois
By Withers Syndication,6 days ago
Ray Tate, serving life for the 2021 murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley, has been transferred to an undisclosed prison outside Illinois. Corrections officials confirmed he was moved from Menard Correctional Center in Chester through an interstate compact. The transfer follows an appellate court ruling upholding his conviction and sentence. Officials have not said what prompted the move or whether Tate’s history of escape attempts played a role.