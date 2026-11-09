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Falcons are on a path to 9th straight losing season after ‘self-inflicted’ mistakes against Bengals
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Losses in four of their past five games have left the Atlanta Falcons at 3-6 and facing a daunting challenge to avoid their ninth straight losing season. The Falcons were overwhelmed by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 34-17 on Sunday in Madrid. It would have been difficult for Atlanta to keep pace with Burrow’s passing game with dynamic receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins even with an error-free performance.