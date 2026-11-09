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Drew Mestemaker Leads NFL #1 Overall Pick Predictions on Kalshi
6 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. It looks as if the Los Angeles Chargers may be the first team on the clock for the next NFL Draft. If you’re using the Kalshi promo code, you can take the Chargers to make the 1st overall pick at 30%. Other contenders include the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.