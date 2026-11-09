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Harwood voters buck national trend by approving local data center, advocacy leader says
By Staff,6 days ago
HARWOOD, N.D. — While communities across the United States have increasingly moved to delay or restrict artificial intelligence infrastructure, voters in Harwood took the opposite path on election night by throwing their support behind a new local data center. Across the country, the majority of ballot initiatives concerning data...