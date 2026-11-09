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Bethlehem Steel Blaze Ten Years Ago Forced Lackawanna Evacuations, Shut Route 5
By Celia Checketts,6 days ago
A fire tore through a storage building at the former Bethlehem Steel complex in Lackawanna on Nov. 9, 2016, sending a smoke plume stretching for miles over the Southtowns, visible as far away as Canada, while residents were forced from their homes under a state of emergency. The blaze burned for days, closed schools, and shut down a stretch of Route 5 as crews fought to contain flames amid combustible materials at the old industrial site.