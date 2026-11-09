undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Southbridge Hits Pause on Data Centers, Joins 30-Plus Mass. Towns Fighting Back
By Isabela Iannucci,6 days ago
Southbridge is about to freeze all new data center activity for a year, with the pause set to take effect Nov. 17 after the Town Council voted unanimously to approve it. The one-year moratorium will halt permitting, construction, expansion, conversion, establishment or operation of any data center within town limits while officials study what these facilities could mean for local water, power, noise and finances.
3