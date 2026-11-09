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Grammy-Nominated Quartet Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Brings Patriotic Tour to West Milton
By Amelia Simmons,6 days ago
A quartet with four Grammy nominations and six GMA Dove Awards to its name is rolling into West Milton this weekend. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will perform an evening of patriotic and gospel music at Hoffman Global Methodist Church on Saturday, with doors built around a 7 p.m. show and general admission tickets priced at $15.
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