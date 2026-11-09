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Jacksonville Symphony Gives Silent Era Film A Brand-New Voice After 100 Years
By Jasper Langley,6 days ago
A century-old silent film shot right here in Jacksonville is getting an entirely new voice this weekend, and audiences will only get one chance to hear it. The Jacksonville Symphony is staging the world premiere of a newly commissioned orchestral score for The Flying Ace, the 1926 film with an all-Black cast that remains the only surviving feature-length movie from the city's own Norman Studios.
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