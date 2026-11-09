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Oregon AG joins 22 others to fight VA rule cutting off abortion access
By Campbell Porter,6 days ago
(KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is urging a federal appeals court to restore reproductive health care access for veterans and their families. Rayfield joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in challenging a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rule implemented by the Trump administration in December 2025. The rule eliminated abortion access for approximately 90% of individuals who previously qualified under federal policy.
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