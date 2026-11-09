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Basin Prep Roundup 11/9/26
By Josh Eldredge,6 days ago
Hornets Defense Scores Three Times in Opening-Round Win. The Henley Hornets (9-1) smothered the Central Panthers (5-5) in the OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Football State Playoffs, 27-0. The Hornets’ defense started hot, forcing the first of seven turnovers on the first drive. The Henley defense scored on a later interception grabbed by Brody Fullerton for a pick-6, getting the scoring started. Henley’s defense would score two more times in the game, on a pick-6 returned 14 yards by Jesse Smith and a fumble recovered in the end zone by Hayden Campos. The only offensive score for Henley came on an AJ Patzke 10-yard rushing touchdown. Patzke finished with 88 yards on 26 carries. Derrick Cox led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 106 yards. Cox also added 41 yards through the air on six completions. The Hornets will advance to the quarterfinals to meet the #4 Cascade Cougars (10-0). This is a rematch of the 2025 OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Football State Championship, where Cascade dealt Henley a 52-0 loss.