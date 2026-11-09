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Lakers Face $375 Million Luka Doncic Decision Amid Major Roster Concern
By Alder Almo,6 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have built their future around Luka Doncic. Keeping their franchise cornerstone happy could soon become considerably more expensive. According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Lakers are entering a critical stretch that could determine whether Doncic signs another lucrative extension or tests free agency in 2028.