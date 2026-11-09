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Mead Mile Takes a Turn Towards Youth-Oriented Community Nonprofit ‘Reaching Out Now’ for 2026 Event Fundraising
By Roger Bianchini,6 days ago
On Saturday, November 7th, the third annual “Mead Mile” fundraising event previously contributing to “Movember”, a national mens health awareness organization, was held. Sponsored by Honey & Hops, the event took place at the Gazebo-anchored community park at the intersection of East Main and Chester Streets in the Town’s Historic Downtown Business District.