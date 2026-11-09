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SSM Health Launches New Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic in Southern Illinois
By Austin Williams,6 days ago
SSM Health is expanding access to specialized prenatal care in Southern Illinois with the opening of a new Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) Clinic at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon on November 16th. The clinic will provide expert care for expectant mothers experiencing high-risk pregnancies, offering advanced maternal-fetal medicine...