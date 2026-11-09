undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indiana football ‘refreshed and ready to go’ after bye week, Cignetti says
6 days ago
After nine consecutive games and back-to-back overtime contests, Indiana football finally received a week off. The Hoosiers entered their bye week after what head coach Curt Cignetti called an “uncharacteristic” performance against Minnesota on Oct. 31. Indiana turned the ball over twice and struggled to generate offense after a first quarter touchdown. The Cream and Crimson also committed several special teams “gaffes,” Cignetti said after the win.