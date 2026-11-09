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City Builder / Colony Manager General Discussion Thread
By Spock,6 days ago
I had much the same reaction to the demo of County of Fortune, which I tried yesterday. But I was also worried the gameplay loop would soon get repetitive. I liked the initial stages, in which you establish settlements, connect them, develop industries. And I really like the idea of a county simulator as opposed to a city simulator. (For this reason I also like games like Workers & Resources, and for that matter the Transport Fever games.)