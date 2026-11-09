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Neurological Manifestations of Influenza Vaccination: A Narrative Review
By Hayfa AlAli,6 days ago
Influenza poses a significant threat to public health; it remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Vaccination has proven to be the most reliable and effective means of reducing the severity and impact of influenza infection. This review aims to assess the safety profile of the influenza vaccines with a particular focus on potential neurological manifestations. Influenza vaccines are considered generally safe and are recommended for all individuals from the age of six months. However, isolated reports of neurological adverse effects following vaccination have been reported.