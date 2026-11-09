undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lehi gets a whole lot sweeter thanks to the Dough Lady
By Jennifer Thomas,6 days ago
The popular Utah bakery known as “Dough Lady” officially expanded its footprint by opening its second brick-and-mortar storefront in Lehi, Utah. What started as a pandemic passion project has grown into a local baking empire. Owners Amy and Eric Lund celebrated the grand opening of their second location at 3156 N 1200 W, Lehi, in September, welcoming crowds that stretched well past adjacent storefronts for a taste of Utah’s gooiest cinnamon rolls.