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Battlefield 6’s Casino Heist Gameplay Revealed, New Weapons and Attachments Detailed
By Opinions,6 days ago
Nothing says a Vegas content drop like a heist, and that’s exactly what Battlefield 6 delivers in Season 5’s second phase. Live on November 10th at noon UTC, the update adds the new European Casino map and the Casino Heist event. Check out how explosive it can get in the latest gameplay trailer (complete with an appropriate background score).