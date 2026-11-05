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Hot for Hospitality
By Eileen Mellon,4 days ago
The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our November 2026 issue. While many people post-pandemic chose to pivot out of restaurant work, Kelli Jenkins dove right in. Last year, she traded a desk job for the high-paced energy of Morty’s, a focacceria and market on Brookland Park Boulevard, just down the block from her North Side home. Morty’s is Jenkins’ first food industry gig, providing a space where her social energy (and soup dreams) thrive. We recently talked to the reformed nine-to-fiver about her transition into hospitality, the Morty’s Soup Sluts Instagram account and more.