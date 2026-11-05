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Older Men Tend To Have Greater Fall Risk Than Older Women
6 days ago
Fresh data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics show that death rates from unintentional falls among U.S. adults aged 65 years and older were consistently higher among men than women in 2024. Based on national mortality data, the overall death rate from unintentional falls was 74.8 per 100,000 population for men compared to 66.6 per 100,000 population for women. The highest death rates occurred among adults in the age group of 85 years and older, reaching approximately 365 deaths per 100,000 men and 320 per 100,000 women. The findings provide insight on the fall risk for older adults.