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Cloquet ambulances add telehealth technology for emergencies
8 days ago
The Cloquet Area Fire District is adding telehealth systems to three ambulances, allowing first responders to connect with medical professionals while transporting patients. The technology uses screens and microphones so providers can see patients, communicate in real time and receive medical orders within minutes. The district is partnering with Avel eCare to bring the new tool to emergency calls.
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