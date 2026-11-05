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Sharon Klein Ekstrand
By Crozet Gazette,5 days ago
Sharon Leone Klein Ekstrand, 85, of Crozet, passed away on September 27, 2026, in Charlottesville. Sharon was born in North Dakota on June 16, 1941, to the late Lawrence and Anna Klein in Bismarck, ND. She grew up in Center, ND and graduated from high school there as Valedictorian of her class. She received a BA degree from Mount Marty College, SD in 1964. She then moved to Maryland, and began teaching English at Laurel High School. She later received a Master’s degree, and changed to a Guidance Counselor position at LHS.