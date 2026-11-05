undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Your Weekly Fall Color Report is Here!
By News Staff,6 days ago
This year’s autumn season has been spectacular across the Mammoth Lakes and Eastern Sierra region. We saw fiery orange canopies around Rock Creek Lake and McGee Creek Canyon, turquoise waters sparkling beneath golden aspens at Convict Lake, and “snowliage” scenes in Mammoth Lakes. Farther north, June Lake Loop, Tioga Pass and Lee Vining Canyon put on a stunning display of fall colors this year.