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Accendra Health continues slide in Q3, promises turnaround
7 days ago
Adjusted EBITDA was $47.8 million vs. $92.2 million. “Over the several weeks since I started, a number of themes have become clear to me,” said Kenny Gardner-Smith, who recently took the reins as president and CEO. “We have strong brands, favorable end markets, and a teammate population dedicated to our mission, Bringing Care To Life. It is equally clear to me that our results to date in 2026 have fallen well short of our expectations and potential. We have identified four key areas which are critical to our continued transformation and returning the business to the kind of profitability that our shareholders should expect.”