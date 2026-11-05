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Widow Claims Lifted Ford F-150 Made Fatal Crash More Deadly in Wrongful-Death Lawsuit
By Jack Robbins,4 days ago
On January 8, 2026, Charles Holloway Jr. died when a 2020 Ford F-150 crossed the centerline of a road in Georgia and hit his 2018 Toyota Tundra. Now his widow, Lolita Holloway, has filed a wrongful-death suit against an off-road modification shop and several companies that deal in aftermarket equipment. The lawsuit originally named the Ford dealership that sold the truck, but the dealership was dismissed from the case on November 2. BDS Suspension was also dismissed from the lawsuit on August 29, while ST USA Holding Corp., doing business as Sport Truck USA, was added as a defendant.