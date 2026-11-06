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A New Era of Golden State: The Valkyries
By Alexis Stradford,9 days ago
Golden State has never failed to live up to its name as the “Golden State.”. We have all seen what the Golden State Warriors were able to accomplish over multiple NBA seasons, including championship victories and the success of iconic players such as the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green, who always came through with a strong presence on the court. For years, the Warriors were seen as unstoppable, untouchable and unbeatable.