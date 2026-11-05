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Red Cross recognizes Guam Army National Guard for service after Champi
By Daily Post Staff,3 days ago
When Typhoon Champi was headed for Guam, members of the Guam Army National Guard Champi Recovery Team stepped up to help their community prepare, respond and begin the recovery process. From pre-storm preparations to directing traffic at intersections without functioning signals after the storm's impact, their work helped keep residents safe. They continued supporting the island through ongoing green waste collection and processing after the storm.