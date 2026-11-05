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FEMA warns Guam residents of disaster scams
By Jojo Santo Tomas,3 days ago
Federal Emergency Management Agency officials recently issued a notice warning Guam residents to be wary of possible scams amid Super Typhoon Bavi recovery efforts. "Unfortunately after these types of disasters, there are unscrupulous people who will try to take advantage of the situation," said Ron Roth, a FEMA external affairs officer assigned to Guam. "The scams run anywhere from impersonating FEMA officials to pretending to be a contractor and asking for money up front."