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Broncos Fall to UC Merced in CCAA Semifinals
8 days ago
POMONA, Calif. – Cal Poly Pomona women's soccer fell 1-0 to UC Merced in the CCAA Tournament semifinals at Kellogg Stadium. The No.12 Broncos moved to 11-2-6 despite controlling the contest throughout. CPP outshot the Bobcats 13-4, placed seven attempts on goal and held advantages in possession, 56-44 percent, and corner kicks, 6-2. CPP created first-half opportunities, forcing three saves while limiting UC Merced to two shots.Carly Radke, Charlie Gallardo and Braedyn Kincade each placed an attempt on target before halftime, but the match remained scoreless at the break.