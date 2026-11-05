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Meet San Antonio's 23-year-old typewriter repair wizard
By Cozy season favorites,3 days ago
Cesar Martinez II is a mad scientist of typewriters. Manual ones, electric ones, even the occasional word processor, precursors to today's computers. All of 23 years old, he's been repairing, building and selling typewriters for six years, most recently working out of the backyard of what used to be his grandparents' home on the West Side. His company, Eagle Eye Projekt, is one of the last remaining typewriter repair shops in the city, if not the country, as he works to keep machines that were cutting edge 100 years ago running well into the 21st century.