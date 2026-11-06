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Trinckle Additive App Suite Removes Design Bottleneck in 3D Printing
By Edited by:,8 days ago
Trinckle, a Berlin-based software company specializing in design automation for additive manufacturing (AM), has launched its Additive App Suite. This global launch follows a period of open beta and feedback from hundreds of industrial users and partners. The Additive App Suite brings together dedicated apps intended for simpler integration of 3D printing applications across manufacturing.