undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From New England Law Boston to a Career in Civil Rights: Glenn Magpantay ’98 Reflects on a Life of Advocacy
6 days ago
For Glenn D. Magpantay ’98, a career in civil rights law began with an opportunity to pursue his potential at New England Law Boston. Today, Magpantay serves as a commissioner on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, drawing on decades of experience in voting rights, civic participation, language access, and equal opportunity.